AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow at uptac.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 14, 2023 02:39 PM IST

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling begins tomorrow, September 15, 2023 at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will begin the AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling from September 15, 2023 onwards. Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains, NATA can fill the choices through the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The last date to fill choices is till September 17, 2023. The seat allotment result for B.Tech and B.Arch will be announced on September 18, 2023. The payment of seat confirmation will be done from September 18 to September 20 for B.Tech, B.Arch courses. The freezing option will be activated on September 18 to September 20 for B.tech, B.Arch.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the choices and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UG and PG programs choice filling will begin on September 16 and end on September 18, 2023 for candidates who have cleared CUET UG and CUET PG exams. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AKTU.

