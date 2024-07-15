AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final seat allotment results to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the final allotment of seats tomorrow, July 16, 2024. Once released, candidates seeking admission into B.E/B. Tech Courses through AP EAMCET 2024 will be able check their results on the official website of APSCHE at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final seat allotment results releasing on July 16, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

To check the results, candidates will need to their AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket number and Date of Birth.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to check final seat allotment result

Go to the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the home page, click on the AP EAPCET Final Allotment of Seats link.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Once the seat allotment results are out, the Self Reporting and Reporting at college will be carried out from July 17 to 22, 2024.

Classes are scheduled to commence from July 19, 2024.

Notably, the window to change options closed on July 13, wherein candidates were allowed to make modifications to the preferences of the college and course submitted previously.

The APSCHE declared the the result of the AP EAPCET on June 11, 2024. The AP EAMCET exam was conducted from May 16 to 23. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23 and the Agriculture, Pharmacy stream exam was conducted on May 16 and 17. The registrations for counselling and payment of fees were carried out from July 1 to July 7, 2024. Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers was held from July 4 to July 10, 2024.

Additionally, exercising of Web-Options by registered and eligible candidates could be done from July 8 to July 12, 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APCHSE.