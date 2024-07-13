AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Last day to modify options, direct link and other important details here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be closing the window to change options today for candidates seeking admission into B.E/B. Tech Courses through AP EAMCET 2024. Candidates who seek to make modifications to the preferences of the college and course submitted previously can do so by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Direct link to modify web options given below. Deadline ends today.

Also read: UPSC CMS Examination 2024: Here are the important exam-day guidelines all candidates must remember

The window to change options will close at 6 PM. To change options, candidates will need to enter their AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket number and Date of Birth.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: How to change options

Go to the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘Web Options’ link under the Forms section.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Change options of college/course as per your preference.

Save the changes and submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

Also read: CAT 2024 notification awaited: Know where, how to apply for IIM CAT

As per the schedule, the final allotment of seats will be done on July 16, 2024. The Self-reporting at college by candidates will be conducted from July 17 to 22, 2024.

Classwork will commence on July 19, 2024.

Worth mentioning here, APSCHE announced the result of the AP EAPCET on June 11, 2024. The AP EAMCET exam took place from May 16 to 23. The Engineering stream exam was held from May 18 to 23 and the Agriculture, Pharmacy stream exam was conducted on May 16 and 17. The registrations for counselling and payment of fees were carried out from July 1 to July 7, 2024. Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers was held from July 4 to July 10, 2024.

Also read: Mumbai University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 152 posts at muappointment.mu.ac.in

Additionally, exercising of Web-Options by registered and eligible Candidates July 8 to July 12, 2024.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.