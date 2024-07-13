Mumbai University Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 152 posts at muappointment.mu.ac.in

University of Mumbai has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Mumbai University at muappointment.mu.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 152 posts in the organization. Mumbai University

The last date to apply is till August 7, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deans of Faculties: 4 posts

Professor: 21 posts

Associate Professors/ Deputy Librarian: 54 posts

Assistant Professors/ Assistant Librarian: 73 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send application

The three sets of filled up application form should be send to Registrar, University of Mumbai, Room No. 25, Fort, Mumbai–400032. Applications submitted through online mode and printout copies in three sets alongwith documents will only be considered by the University. The candidate shall submit his/her Bio-data along with all the sets of application form.

Application Fee

The candidates shall apply along with self attested documents of educational qualification, experience etc. and the application fee of Rs. 500/- for General category candidates and Rs. 250/- for candidates belonging to Reserved category through online mode. The fee once paid will not be refunded, in any case. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Mumbai University.