TS DSC hall ticket 2024 released, direct link to download admit card for July 18 exam here
The TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024 have been released at tsdsc.aptonline.in. Candidates can download via direct link here.
The Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, has released the TS DSC Hall tickets 2024 on its official website. Candidates who will be appearing in the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the website at tsdsc.aptonline.in.
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD TS DSC HALL TICKET 2024
Notably, the TS DSC 2024 will be conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11062 teacher posts in various categories, i.e., School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the State through concerned District Selection Committee-2024.
Here’s how to download TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024
- Visit the official website at tsdsc.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on the TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024 link
- Enter your credentials to log in.
- The TS DSC Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take print out for future reference.
Notably, the application process concluded on April 3. However, candidates were given needed to submit their application fee by April 2.
The application fee was ₹1000 for each post. Besides, candidates aged between 18 to 46 years were eligible to apply.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website.
