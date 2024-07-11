NEST 2024 results releasing on July 12, here’s how to check on nestexam.in and other details

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) Result 2024 will be released tomorrow, July 12, 2024, at 4 PM by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at nestexam.in. NEST 2024 results releasing on July 12 at nestexam.in. Check the steps to download results when released.

Candidates must note that they will have to enter details like their roll number and password to check their scores.

How to check NEST Results 2024:

Go to the official website of NEST at nestexam.in.

On the home page, click on the NEST 2024 results link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

The NEST 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the National Institute of Science Education and Research conducted NEST 2024 on June 30, 2024 in two shifts – the first shift was held between 9 am and 12:30 pm, whereas the second shift was conducted from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

The online applications started from March 30 and closed on June 3, 2024. Admit cards were made available to download from June 15, 2024.

To be eligible to apply, candidates were required to have passed the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2022, or 2023 or those who would be appearing for the 12th Standard examination or equivalent in 2024, irrespective of category and age.

Furthermore, candidates need to have at least 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India. The minimum requirement is 55% for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and for Divyangjan candidates.

Additionally, candidates require to secure a position in the NEST 2024 merit list for admission to the Integrated M.Sc. programme of NISER/CEBS in 2024.



For more information, candidates may visit the official website.