AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: EAMCET special round seat allotment result tomorrow

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result on November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the special round counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The allotment result will be available to candidates after 6 pm tomorrow. The self reporting and reporting at allotted college can be done from November 11 to November 14, 2022. Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can follow these simple steps given below.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 special round link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAPCET.