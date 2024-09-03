AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Final phase schedule out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, registration begins tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP ICET 2024 Counselling final phase schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the schedule on the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Final phase schedule out at icet-sche.aptonline.in(Representational image)

The registration process for final phase will begin on September 4 and will conclude on September 7, 2024. The verification of certificates will be done from September 5 to September 8, 2024. The web options will be exercised from September 9 to September 14, 2024.

Candidates can check the web options on September 15, 2024 and allotment of seats will be displayed on September 17, 2024. Self-reporting and reporting to colleges will be done from September 17 to September 21, 2024.

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Documents required for registration

The documents to be uploaded at the time of registration includes:

AP ICET 2024 hall ticket

AP ICET 2024 rank card

Transfer Certificate

Degree marks memos/ consolidated marks memo

Degree provisional certificate

Intermediate Marks Memo/ Diploma Marks memo

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificates from Class 9 to degree

Residence certificate

Latest valid Income Certificate or Ration card issued by competent authority

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

Local status certificate

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: How to apply for final phase

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee is ₹1200/- for OC/BC category candidates and ₹600/- for SC/ST/PH category candidates. The payment should be done through credit card/ debit card or net banking.