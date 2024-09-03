As healthcare evolves, ISB Executive Education’s Healthcare Management programme equips leaders with advance strategies

India's healthcare market is projected to reach US$ 320 billion by 2028, driven by emerging care models, shifts in public health strategies, and significant increases in investment, according to Bain & Company. This growth is not only supported by expanded healthcare coverage and services but also presents complex challenges such as an ageing population, a rise in lifestyle-related diseases, and the need for seamless integration of AI and digital health applications. The World Economic Forum reports that AI could enhance the productivity of the global health workforce by up to 40%, revolutionising patient care and treatment outcomes. Moreover, AI technologies have the potential to automate up to 80% of routine tasks performed by doctors, thereby reducing administrative burdens and improving efficiency in healthcare delivery. These advancements underscore the importance of skilled management to leverage these technologies effectively and sustain sectoral growth. ISB Healthcare Management: AI and GenAI enhance patient care, streamline operations and improve outcomes in healthcare management.

To address this pressing need for proficient leadership in healthcare, ISB Executive Education offers its Certificate Programme in Healthcare Management. Developed in collaboration with the Max Institute of Healthcare Management, this programme is designed to provide healthcare professionals with in-depth knowledge across essential management domains such as accounting, finance, process design, marketing strategies, and strategic management. Through a rigorous and comprehensive curriculum, participants are prepared to lead transformative healthcare delivery and adeptly navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving industry.

Programme Highlights

ISB Executive Education’s Healthcare Management programme equips healthcare professionals with advanced skills, leadership training, and strategic insights through a comprehensive 12-week curriculum. The programme includes over 120 pre-recorded videos, 15+ real-world case studies, and live masterclasses on critical topics such as AI, Generative AI in healthcare, healthcare analytics, and fraud detection. Participants engage in assignments, hands-on projects, and discussions, ensuring a rigorous and immersive learning experience. Beyond the academic rigor, the programme offers live online sessions with industry experts. With globally renowned faculty and a cohort-based learning model, professionals benefit from a rich, collaborative environment, gaining valuable cross-industry and cross-functional knowledge while learning from the best resources available.

Let’s delve into the Live Masterclass section, where professionals will focus on three key components of healthcare management:

AI in Healthcare : Learn AI applications for diagnostics, predictive analytics, personalised medicine, robotics, and drug discovery. The masterclass also covers ethical and regulatory aspects, mental health support, and the impact of Generative AI in healthcare.

: Learn AI applications for diagnostics, predictive analytics, personalised medicine, robotics, and drug discovery. The masterclass also covers ethical and regulatory aspects, mental health support, and the impact of Generative AI in healthcare. Quality and Hospital Management: Gain knowledge in essential areas like NABH accreditation, TQM, Six Sigma, and ISO 9001 frameworks. The masterclass offers insights into integrating IT in hospital management, HR, finance, patient satisfaction, and supply chain management, along with training in emergency preparedness and ethical compliance, to ensure operational excellence in healthcare.

Healthcare Information Systems and Analytics: Explore the intricacies of big data, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision-making, while learning fraud detection and the complexities of healthcare information systems like EHR, mHealth, telemedicine, and cyber security, to boost efficiency and ensure security in healthcare operations.



Programme Takeaways

Manage Budgets and Capital: Gain expertise in managing healthcare organisations' budgets, expenses, and capital to ensure sustainability and achieve business objectives.

Gain expertise in managing healthcare organisations' budgets, expenses, and capital to ensure sustainability and achieve business objectives. Strategic Marketing and Outreach: Learn to build effective marketing strategies and communications that attract and engage healthcare consumers throughout their journey.

Learn to build effective marketing strategies and communications that attract and engage healthcare consumers throughout their journey. Operational Frameworks in Practice: Understand and apply operational frameworks through real-life examples to improve everyday decision-making and facility management.

Understand and apply operational frameworks through real-life examples to improve everyday decision-making and facility management. Oversee Healthcare Operations: Develop the skills to oversee day-to-day practices in healthcare facilities, enhancing client experience and aligning with organisational goals.

Why ISB Executive Education?

ISB Executive Education is ranked #1 B-School in India, #5 in Asia, and #31 globally, according to the FT Global MBA Ranking 2024. Joining the ISB Executive Network offers many networking and industry insights, and career growth opportunities. It helps connect professionals with top professionals globally. Affiliating with ISB Executive Education can significantly boost your career by providing top-tier training and networking opportunities.



Programme Details

Duration: 12 weeks, online

Programme Fee: ₹1,20,000 + GST

Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder



ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

