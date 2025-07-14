The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registration of web counselling of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test today, Monday, July 14, 2025. Aspirants who have qualified AP ICET 2025 examination and are seeking admission into MBA/MCA Programmes in the Andhra Pradesh state for the academic session 2025-26 can register at icet-sche.aptonline.in by today. AP ICET Counselling 2025: Last date to apply today at icet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

AP ICET Counselling 2025: How to apply

Steps for online registration are mentioned below:-

Visit official website icet-sche.aptonline.in

On homepage, click on ‘Candidate registration link’

Generate login details

Fill the form using login details

Pay the required fees online and submit the form and also download copy for future need

Candidates can check all required documents for registration and the eligibility criteria from the E-prospectus available on the official website.

Candidates to pay fees through the “Pay Processing Fee” link in the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ . Candidates belonging from (for OC/BC) to pay Rs. 1200/- and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST/PH) candidates. Candidates will require AP ICET Hall Ticket number and Rank to pay fees online.

Moreover, certificate verification will be held from July 11, 2025, to July 15, 2025. Aspirants will be able to exercise Web Options from July 13, 2025, to July 16, 2025. The change of Web Options will take place on July 17, 2025. Seat allotments for counselling will be made on July 19, 2025. Reporting to colleges after the first phase of counselling is scheduled from July 20, 2025, to July 22, 2025. Commencement of Class Work will be from July 21, 2025.

For more details, candidates to check official website of ICET.