Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has postponed the release of AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result that was scheduled to be out on September 22, 2025, has been postponed and will now release on September 25, 2025. AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result postponed, to be out on this date

The seat allotment result when released can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the revised dates, the self reporting can be done from September 25 to September 26, 2025. The classwork will commence from September 25, 2025.

AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To download the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

What after seat allotment result is out?

Candidates who are allotted seats in a particular college shall submit original certificates to the college for physical verification. The principal of the concerned college shall also be responsible for verifying the candidate's eligibility for admission.

Mere allotment of a seat through the admission counseling will not guarantee admission to the candidate unless she/he satisfies the eligibility criteria for admission as per the Bar Council of India Rules notified from time to time. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.