AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 registrations ends on August 26, apply via direct link here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has started the registration process for AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com. AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 registrations will conclude on August 26, 2025. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges is August 26, 2025.

As per the official notification, the other important dates for the counselling process are as follows:

Special Category Verification: August 25 - 26, 2025 Exercise of Web Options: August 24 - 28, 2025 Change of Web Options: August 29, 2025 Seat Allotment: August 31, 2025 Commencement of Class Work: September 1, 2025

Also read: WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result out for Round 1 at wbmcc.nic.in, direct link to check here

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the counselling process, applicants must have passed out from Board of Intermediate, AP or other recognised Boards.

Application fee:

The application fee for General category candidates Rs.400, for Backward Classes it is ₹300, and for Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe it is Rs. 200. The fee can be paid online by credit card/UPI Payments/debit card/ (or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link available in the official website.

Also read: ICSI CS June Result 2025: Professional, Executive results releasing on August 25 at icsi.edu, check timings here

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for AP OAMDC:

Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com. Click on the New Registration link to begin registration. Enter the required details and submit. After providing all the necessary details as asked, click on register. Fill in the application form, upload documents, and make the payment of application fee. Verify the details provided. Submit the application form. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.