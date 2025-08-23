The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CS June Result 2025 date. The result date for professional and executive courses have been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result notice on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS June Result 2025: Professional, Executive results releasing on August 25 at icsi.edu, check timings here

As per the official notice, the Result of CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examinations, June, 2025 Session would be declared on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The professional course exam result will be out at 11 am and executive course exam result will be out at 2 pm. The result alongwith individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website on declaration of the result.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

The Institute will despatch the result cum marks statement for professional program exam to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.