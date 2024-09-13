AP PECET 2024 seat allotment result releasing today at pecet-sche.aptonline.in, here’s how to check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release AP PECET 2024 seat allotment result on September 13, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the link through the official website of AP PECET at pecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP PECET 2024 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official schedule, the self reporting and reporting at colleges will be done from September 17 to September 19, 2024. The classes will commence on September 17 onwards.

AP PECET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP PECET at pecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP PECET 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was conducted from September 4 to September 6, 2024, certificate verification from September 5 to September 7, 2024. The last date to fill the web options was September 10 and the last date to make changes in the web options was done till September 11, 2024.

This counselling process is conducted for admission into Bachelor of Physical Education (2-year) and Diploma in Physical Education (2-year) courses offered by the Universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh state for the Academic year 2024-25.

The physical efficiency test and games skill test started on June 25, 2024, and the results were announced on July 11, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AP PECET.