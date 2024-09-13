NEET UG 2024 allotment result for round 2 today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce seat allotment results for the second round of NEET UG 2024 counselling today, September 13. Candidates who have applied for the 2nd round of all India quota admissions can check their allotment results at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results will be announced today at mcc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the schedule for the second round, the registration window closed at 12 pm on September 10 and the fee payment facility ended at 3 pm that day.

The choice filling window was provided from September 6 to 10 (11:55 pm) and the choice locking window was given from 4 pm to 11 pm on September 10.

The seat allotment was processed on September 11 and 12.

Candidates who get selected in the second round must report and join the allotted institution between September 14 and 20.

Institutes will verify the data of the joined candidates and share it with the Medical Counselling Committee between September 21 and 22.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to check round 2 allotment result

Go to mcc.nic.in.

Open the UG counselling page

The link to check 2nd round allotment results will be displayed on the page. Open it.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the NEET UG round 2 allotment result.

Download the allotment order.

Next, the MCC will start registrations for the third round of NEET UG counselling on September 26. The facility will close on October 2. Choice filling will be done from September 27 to October 2.

The result of the third round of seat allotment will be declared on October 5.

Check the counselling schedule here for further details.