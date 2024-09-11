Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations underway at medadmgujarat.org, direct link to apply here

Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Educational Courses, ACPUGMEC, is carrying out the Round 2 registrations of Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the second counselling round can submit their applications on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registrations are underway at medadmgujarat.org.

As per the official notice, candidates will have to purchase a PIN for Gujarat NEET UG 2024 counselling registration by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.1,000.

Additionally, they will need to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 10,000 to take part in the Gujarat NEET UG counselling process. In other words, candidates need to pay a total fee of ₹11,000.

As per the schedule, the window for online PIN purchase from the website of the admission committee is from September 10 to September 13, 2024.

The window to register online is from September 10 to September 13, 2024.

Besides, the document verification and deposit of document photocopies at the help centre will be conducted from September 11 to September 14, 2024.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register for Round 2

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for Round 2 of Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024

Visit the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Click on the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Key in the credentials as asked and click on submit.

Login to your account.

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of the Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Educational Courses.