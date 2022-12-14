Home / Education / Admissions / AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result released, download link here

AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result released, download link here

Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:17 PM IST

AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Phase 2 counselling can check the result through the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The seat allotment result for phase 2 has been released today and candidates who have acquired a seat can self report and report to the allotted college on December 16, 2022. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result

AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Council has released 2 server links to check the result. Also, college wise allotment list has been released by the Council on the official site of AP PGCET.

The registration process for Phase 2 was started on November 20 and ended on December 5, 2022. The certificate verification was done from December 1 to December 6, 2022 and change of web options window was activated on December 10, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP PGCET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
