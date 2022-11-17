AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result announced on pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for AP Postgraduate Common Entrance Test Counselling can go to pgcet-sche.aptonline.in and check their selection status. They will have to login with hall ticktet number and date of birth to check seat allotment results. The direct link is given below.

AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022.

Registrations for AP PGCET counselling was held from October 22 to November 2 and allotment results have been published on November 16.

How to check AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result 2022

Go to pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on ‘Download Allotment letter and Self reporting from server - 1’ or ‘Download Allotment letter and Self reporting from server - 2’. You can also check ‘College wise Allotment’. Enter the asked details and submit. Download the allotment letter and save a copy for future use.

Selected candidates will have to self-report and report to the allotted institution and complete the admission process. The window to do it is from November 17 to 19, 2022.