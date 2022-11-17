Home / Education / Admissions / AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result announced on pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result announced on pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

admissions
Published on Nov 17, 2022 12:31 PM IST

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result can be downloaded from pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also use the link given here.

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result announced on pgcet-sche.aptonline.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for AP Postgraduate Common Entrance Test Counselling can go to pgcet-sche.aptonline.in and check their selection status. They will have to login with hall ticktet number and date of birth to check seat allotment results. The direct link is given below.

Registrations for AP PGCET counselling was held from October 22 to November 2 and allotment results have been published on November 16.

How to check AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result 2022

  1. Go to pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  2. Click on ‘Download Allotment letter and Self reporting from server - 1’ or ‘Download Allotment letter and Self reporting from server - 2’. You can also check ‘College wise Allotment’.
  3. Enter the asked details and submit.
  4. Download the allotment letter and save a copy for future use.

Selected candidates will have to self-report and report to the allotted institution and complete the admission process. The window to do it is from November 17 to 19, 2022.

