AP PGCET counselling seat allotment result releasing today, know how to check
AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced today, November 16.
Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 seat allotment result will be announced today, November 16. Candidates who have registered for APPGCET 2022 web counselling can check their result on the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.
The AP PGCET 2022 counselling registration commenced from October 22 and candidates were able to register till November 2.
AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Allotment Result: How To Check
Visit the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in
On the homepage, click on the AP PGCET 2022 result link
Key in your log in credentials
AP PGCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Check your result and take a print for future reference.
APPGCET is conducted for Admissions into the first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech. etc) in the Academic Year 2022-23.
