Home / Education / Admissions / AP PGCET counselling seat allotment result releasing today, know how to check

AP PGCET counselling seat allotment result releasing today, know how to check

admissions
Published on Nov 16, 2022 05:12 PM IST

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced today, November 16.

AP PGCET counselling seat allotment result releasing today
AP PGCET counselling seat allotment result releasing today
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 seat allotment result will be announced today, November 16. Candidates who have registered for APPGCET 2022 web counselling can check their result on the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Direct link here 

The AP PGCET 2022 counselling registration commenced from October 22 and candidates were able to register till November 2.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the AP PGCET 2022 result link

Key in your log in credentials

AP PGCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and take a print for future reference.

APPGCET is conducted for Admissions into the first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech. etc) in the Academic Year 2022-23.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh
andhra pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out