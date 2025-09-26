AP PGECET Seat Allotment Results 2025 releasing today, here's how to check at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is scheduled to release the seat allotment results for AP PGECET Counselling 2025 on Friday, September 26, 2025. Candidates who qualified the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test and participating in the counselling process will be able to check the allotment results on the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET. AP PGECET Seat Allotment Results 2025 are releasing on September 26, 2025. The steps to check at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET are given here, (HT file)

AP PGECET Seat Allotment Results 2025: How to check When released, the AP PGECET can be checked by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website, pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET On the home page, click on the link to check the seat allotment order. Enter the details to log in, and submit. Check your seat allotment result. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. What next after seat allotment results Once the seat allotment results are out, the window for self-joining and reporting at colleges will be done from September 26 to September 29, 2025.

Classes will commence from September 29, 2025, as per the official schedule.

Important documents checklist When reporting at allotted colleges, candidates are required to carry the important documents. Some of these include the following:

AP PGECET-2025 Rank Card AP PGECET-2025 Hall Ticket Provisional Certificate/Degree Certificate & Memorandum of marks of qualifying examination Memo of SSC or its equivalent Study Certificate from Class 10 to Graduation. Integrated community certificate issued by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates. Transfer Certificate for the institution last studied EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AP PGECET.