AP PolyCET counselling 2025 begins today, know where to apply, documents needed

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will begin the counselling process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2025 today, June 20. The first step in the counselling process is fee payment, which will begin today at polycet.ap.gov.in. AP PolyCET counselling 2025 begins today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Also read: TS ICET answer key 2025 releasing tomorrow at icet.tgche.ac.in

The last date to pay the processing fee is June 27. The fee is ₹700 for OC and BC category candidates, and it is ₹250 for SC and ST candidates.

The processing fee can be paid online using a credit card or debit card or through internet banking. Once the payment is successful, candidates need to click on the print button and take a printout of the fee receipt.

Also read: RPSC admit card for School Lecturer released, steps to download

After the fee payment, candidates need to go for certificate verification as per the schedule. They need to bring original and two sets of xerox copies of the following documents-

1) Processing fee payment receipt

2) AP POLYCET-2025 hall ticket

3) AP POLYCET-2025 rank card

4) SSC or its Equivalent exam marks memo (original or internet copy).

5) Class 4 to 10 study certificates or residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination (SSC) or its equivalent for private candidates or Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years, excluding the period of employment outside taken from Tahsildar in the case of non-local candidates.

6) EWS certificate valid for 2025-26 from MeeSeva/(Gram/Ward)sachivalam, for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category.

7) Income certificate issued on or after January 1, 2022 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement.

8) Caste certificate issued by the competent authority in the case of reserved category(BC/SC/ST) candidates

9) Transfer certificate(TC)

10) Local status certificate (if applicable) (for such a candidate who migrated to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana between June 2, 2014 and June 1, 2024.)

11) PWD/CAP/NCC/Sports/Scouts & Guides/Minority/Anglo-Indian Certificate, if applicable.

Also read: CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam city slip out, know when admit card will be out

Candidates can check the notification here for the rank-wise certificate verification schedule and other details.