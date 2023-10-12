News / Education / Admissions / Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 postponed, notice here

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 postponed, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 12, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 has been postponed. The official notice is given below.

State Council of Educational Research, SCERT has postponed the release date of Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023. Candidates who are waiting for the result can check the official notice on the official website of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 postponed, notice here
Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 postponed, notice here

The result was scheduled to release on October 11, 2023, which has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. With the delay in the declaration of results, the admission process dates will also be revised.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The official notice reads, “It is for information to all concerned that the result of allotment of institute for round 2 scheduled to be published on 11th October,2023 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Revised scheduled for admission process will be published shortly. All concerned are advised to visit the website https://scertpet.co.in from time to time for latest updates.”

As per previous counselling dates, the selected candidates would go to the allotted institutes to complete the physical admission and document verification process from October 13 to 16 and institutes would submit admission report and vacancy lists to the directorate of SCERT Assam by 5 pm on October 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCERT.

Official Notice Here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out