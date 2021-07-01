Assam PAT 2021 registration deadline extended, exam rescheduled

The registration for Assam polytechnic admission test (PAT) 2021 has been extended till July 20. Assam PAT 2021 is an admission test for all the Polytechnics of Assam on the subject of Science and Mathematics. The exam was earlier scheduled on July 25. However, with the change in the registration date the exam has been rescheduled to August 22.

Candidates can register for the exam on the official website.

Apply online

The Polytechnics offer a three year Diploma Courses in Engineering & Technology after class 10 and Modern Office Management (for girls only) after class 12. The Diploma Courses offered by the Polytechnics are affiliated to the State Council for Technical Education (SCTE), Assam and approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

At present, there are 26 polytechnics in the state and one central government institute.

Assam PAT 2021 eligibility criteria

Assam PAT 2021: How to apply

﻿• Go to the official website https://pat2021.online/21PAT/

• Click on "Click here to Apply"

• Fill up the Application form

• Upload your photograph and scanned signature

• Generate unique application number

• Deposit the fees

• Submit the application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON