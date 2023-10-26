News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 26, 2023 04:11 PM IST

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 has been released. The direct link is given here.

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has released AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result. The AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result has been released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for round 2 can check the result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out, link here (Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out, link here (Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

The reporting has started from 2 pm today, October 26, 2023 and will end on November 6, 2023. All the registered candidates can follow the steps given below to check the result.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for Round 2 was started on October 19 and ended on October 24, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility was done from October 20 to October 24, 2023. Processing of seat allotment was done from October 25 to October 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out