AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here
AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 has been released. The direct link is given here.
Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has released AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result. The AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result has been released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for round 2 can check the result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
The reporting has started from 2 pm today, October 26, 2023 and will end on November 6, 2023. All the registered candidates can follow the steps given below to check the result.
Direct link to check AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result
AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check
- Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
- Click on AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The registration process for Round 2 was started on October 19 and ended on October 24, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility was done from October 20 to October 24, 2023. Processing of seat allotment was done from October 25 to October 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Neet Pg