close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 18, 2023 09:45 AM IST

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has released AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the Round 3 counselling can check the results through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out, link here
AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out, link here

As per the official website, the reporting for R-3 will start at 2 pm on November 18 and will end at 5 pm on November 27, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The stray vacancy round choice filling will begin on November 30 and will end on December 3, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from December 4 to December 5, 2023. The result will be published on December 6, 2023 and reporting at allotted institute will be done from December 7 to December 13, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out