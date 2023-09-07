Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result. The provisional seat allotment result has been released for Round 1. Candidates can check the result through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 1 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here(File photo)

To check and download the allotment letter, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reporting for Round 1 has started and will close at 5 pm on September 13, 2023.

There will be four rounds of counseling, i.e. 1st Round, 2nd Round, 3rd Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. Out of the four rounds, three rounds will be conducted online by the AACCC, M/o Ayush, i.e. 1st Round, 2nd Round, and 3rd Round. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

