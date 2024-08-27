BHU UG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result released at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, direct link here

Banaras Hindu University has released BHU UG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on August 27, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website of BHU at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. BHU UG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result released, direct link here

The link is live on samarth dashboard. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BHU UG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of BHU at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Once done, click on submit.

Now click on BHU UG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the opened page.

Check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list out for Round 1, direct link here

As per the official notice, the students can pay fee through online admission link till August 30, 2024. If a candidate fails to pay the admission fee within the specified timeframe, it will be considered a cancellation of the allotted seat. This means the candidate will lose the allotted seat, won’t be considered for any further allotment rounds and will forfeit all rights associated with the allotted seat.

After payment for allocated seat in any round, the candidate will have the opportunity to “Freeze” his/her desired allotted seat. Selecting “Freeze” confirms acceptance of the program + faculty/college the candidates are admitted. This seat becomes final and cannot be changed later.

Also Check: Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 merit list today on cgdme.in

If a candidate wants to upgrade the seat, then he/she must exercise payment option which will be available on the candidate’s admission dashboard for each round in all situations i.e., higher fee, same fee or lower fee in the upgraded course. Candidates will be considered for upgradation to higher preference, subject to seat availability, provided that the candidate did not choose “Freeze” option. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHU.