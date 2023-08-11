Home / Education / Admissions / BHU UG admission 2023 second seat allocation list releasing today at bhuonline.in

BHU UG admission 2023 second seat allocation list releasing today at bhuonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 12:18 PM IST

BHU to release second seat allotment list for UG admission today; candidates can check on bhuonline.in.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the second seat allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 for regular students today August 11. Candidates will be able to check the BHU's second seat allotment list through the official BHU website at bhuonline.in.

“Second List of UG Admission will be Published on 11th August 2023 due to mismatch of DATA of NTA and that provided by the Candidates” reads the official website.

Initially, the first list was supposed to be made available on August 5. However, it was made available on August 7. After that, students had until August 8 to complete payment against the first list.

BHU UG 2023 Second allotment List: How to download

Students can check and download the BHU merit list 2023 pdf by following the steps given below.

Visit the BHU official website at bhuonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the second merit list link

Key in your login details, if required

Check the merit list and take the print for future reference.

