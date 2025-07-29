The Commissionerate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will begin the registration process for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 on July 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Round 1 can check the direct link on the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in. Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for Round 1 begins today at cgdme.in, here's how to apply

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the counselling round 1 is August 4, 2025. The choice filling and locking facility will be available from July 29 to August 5, 2025.

The merit list will be released on August 6, 2025. The seat allotment process will be done on August 7, 2025 and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on August 8, 2025.

The Round 1 scrutiny process at the allotted Institute will be held from August 9 to August 14, 2025 and the admission process will be held from August 9 to August 14, 2025.

All those candidates who have passed NEET UG examination are eligibile to apply for the counselling round. Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register

1. Visit the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in.

2. Click on Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Commissionerate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh.