CLAT Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, check schedule here

Consortium of National Law Universities has started the registration process for CLAT Counselling 2022. The registration process was started on June 25, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the dates on the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date for registration of counselling is till June 27, 2022. The first provisional merit list will be released on June 30, second provisional merit list will be released on July 7 and third provisional merit list will be on July 12, 2022.

CLAT Counselling 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the counselling round through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Enter the details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will pay Rs. 30,000/-to block the seat for General candidates / Rs. 20,000/- for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD (Based on All India Category) and other reservation candidates.

