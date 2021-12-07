CSAB Counselling 2021: Special Round 2 seat allocation result to release today

Central Counselling Board will release CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation result on December 7, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allocation result for Round 2 through the official site of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

The seat acceptance fee payment/ document upload/ response by the candidate to query will be done from December 7 to December 9, 2021. The last date to respond to the query for Round 2 is till December 9, 2021. The reporting at allotted institute for all candidates of CSAB Special round I and II who have confirmed their seats will be done from December 7 to December 13, 2021.

CSAB Counselling 2021: How to check special Round 2 seat allocation result

To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CSAB on csab.nic.in.

Click on declared CSAB Counselling 2021 Special Round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CSAB-special round is conducted for admissions [based on JEE (main) rank and category] to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of NIT+ system for vacant seats left over after JoSAA-2021 rounds.

