CSAB Counselling 2021: Special Round 2 seat allocation result to release today
Central Counselling Board will release CSAB Counselling 2021 special Round 2 seat allocation result on December 7, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allocation result for Round 2 through the official site of CSAB on csab.nic.in.
The seat acceptance fee payment/ document upload/ response by the candidate to query will be done from December 7 to December 9, 2021. The last date to respond to the query for Round 2 is till December 9, 2021. The reporting at allotted institute for all candidates of CSAB Special round I and II who have confirmed their seats will be done from December 7 to December 13, 2021.
CSAB Counselling 2021: How to check special Round 2 seat allocation result
To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of CSAB on csab.nic.in.
- Click on declared CSAB Counselling 2021 Special Round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CSAB-special round is conducted for admissions [based on JEE (main) rank and category] to the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of NIT+ system for vacant seats left over after JoSAA-2021 rounds.