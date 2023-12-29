CUET PG Exam 2024: Important instructions every candidate must remember before appearing for CUET PG Examination

The CUET PG Exam 2024 is all set to be conducted from March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024. Registration for the exam is open by the NTA and interested candidates will have to visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date for application submission is January 24, 2024. Important instructions every candidate must remember before appearing for CUET PG Examinations 2024.(Representational image)

Candidates who will be appearing for the examination need to adhere to certain instructions as listed by the NTA. In this article, we will be going through the set of instructions as described by the NTA through an official notification.

Instructions for candidates

1. Candidates should report at the Examination Center about 90 Minutes before the commencement of the examination.

2. Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall.

3. If candidates do not report in time due to any reason, including traffic jams, train/bus delays, etc., they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. NTA shall not be responsible for any delay.

4. Candidates must show the Admit Card printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room. The identity will be verified by the authorized test center staff. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card and authorized Photo ID shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

5. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case candidates attempt to change seats and do not sit on the seat allotted to them, they could face cancellation of candidature.

6. Candidates must also ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per the opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. If the subject of the Question Paper is other than the opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

7. Candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the examination. The candidates may contact on Helpline Numbers available on the CUET website for any queries or issues regarding the Computer Based Test.

8. If a candidate furnishes false information, and appears in more than one shift/date, his/ her candidature will be canceled and the result will not be declared.

9. The NTA will not be holding retests for candidates who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason.

Documents required to be carried

All candidates are expected to carry the following documents without fail:

Printed copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website duly filled in.

A passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at the Centre during the examination.

Any one of the authorized, original, and valid photo IDs. These may include University/College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (With photograph), E-Aadhaar with photograph, Ration Card with photograph, University Admit Card with photograph, or Bank Passbook with Photograph.

For persons with benchmark difficulties, a PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer is to be brought.

A transparent ballpoint pen.

