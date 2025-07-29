DASA and CSAB-Special 2025 registration begins tomorrow at csab.nic.in, check details

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela will be starting registrations for DASA and CSAB-Special Round 2025 from Wednesday, July 30, 2025, for UG admissions into NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and Other-GFTIs. Candidates willing to register for the Direct Admission of Students Abroad and CSAB-Special 2025 counselling will be able to register on the official website at csab.nic.in. DASA and CSAB-Special 2025 registration will commence on July 30 at csab.nic.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the official schedule, registration, DASA fee payment, and choice filling will be conducted from July 30, 2025, at 10 AM to August 3, 2025 at 5 PM.

Also read: UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 230 Enforcement Officer & Assistant PF Commissioner posts at upsc.gov.in

The Mock Seat Allocation based on the choices filled by candidates will be displayed by August 3, 2025, at 10 AM.

The last date of choice locking is on August 7, 2025 up to 8 PM.

The DASA & CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on August 9, 2025.

The CSAB-Special online reporting, Institute Admission Fee-II payment, document verification will be carried out from August 9, 2025 from 5 PM to August 12, 2025 up to 5 PM.

The resolution of IAF-II Payment Issue (for CSAB-Special only) will be done on August 13, 2025, at 5 PM.

The DASA & CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on August 14, 2025 at 5 PM.

Also read: Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2025 out, how to check MSBSHSE SSC, HSC scores at mahahsscboard.in

The DASA & CSAB Special third round allotment results will be declared on August 19, 2025.

Candidates must physically report at allotted institutes and make the balance fee payment tentatively by August 20 to August 23, 2025.

Also read: Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for Round 1 begins at cgdme.in, direct link to apply here

Worth mentioning here that this year, the CSAB-Special and DASA have been brought under a single platform.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSAB.