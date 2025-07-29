The Commissionerate of Medical Education Chhattisgarh has started the registration process for Round 1 of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Round 1 of the counseling can register from the direct link available on the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in. Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for Round 1 begins at cgdme.in, direct link to apply here

Candidates who have passed the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

The last date to apply for the counselling Round 1 mentioned in the notice is August 4, 2025. The choice filling/ locking will be available from July 29 to August 5, 2025.

The merit list will be released on the website on August 6, 2025. The seat allotment process will be conducted on August 7, 2025 and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 8, 2025.

The Round 1 scrutiny process (at the allotted institute) will be held from August 9, 2025, to August 14, 2025, and the admission process (at the institute) will be held from August 9, 2025, to August 14, 2025.

Direct link to apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates are to follow the mentioned steps to register on the portal

1. Go to the official website of CGDME at cgdme.in.

2. On the homepage, tab on link ‘Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link’

3. Enter the required registration details.

4. Log in again to the account.

5. Now fill the application form and pay the application fee online.

6. Submit and download the form for future need

The online registration for Round 2 will start from August 18, 2025 to August 24, 2025. The choice filling/ locking will be available from August 18 to August 25, 2025.

The merit list will be released on the official website on August 26, 2025. The seat allotment process is schedule on August 27, 2025 and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on August 28, 2025.

The Round 2 scrutiny process (at the allotted Institute) will be held from August 29, 2025 to September 5, 2025 and the admission process (at institute) will be held from August 29, 2025 to September 5, 2025

Candidates to can check the official website of Commissionerate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh for latest updates.