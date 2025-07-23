DASA and CSAB-Special 2025 schedule released at csab.nic.in, here are important dates

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, has released the DASA and CSAB-Special 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates interested in participating for the Direct Admission of Students Abroad and CSAB-Special 2025 counselling can check the schedule on the official website at csab.nic.in. DASA and CSAB-Special 2025 schedule is out at csab.nic.in. (Hindustan Times)

It may be mentioned here that in 2025, CSAB-Special and DASA have been brought under a single platform, and will have three rounds of seat allocation.

As per the schedule, following are some of the important dates that candidates must remember:

Online Request for category restoration starts on: July 24, 2025 at 10 AM Online Request for category restoration ends on: July 25, 2025 at 5 PM. Last day to respond to queries regarding category restoration: July 26, 2025, at 12 PM. Display of Vacancies after JoSAA Rounds: July 30, 2025, at 10 AM. Registration, DASA fee payment, and choice filling: July 30, 2025, at 10 AM to August 3, 2025 at 5 PM. Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on the choices filled in by candidates: August 3, 2025, at 10 AM. Chocking locking last date: August 7, 2025 up to 8 PM. Display of DASA & CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result: August 9, 2025. CSAB-Special online reporting, Institute Admission Fee-II payment, document verification: August 9, 2025 from 5 PM to August 12, 2025 up to 5 PM. Resolution of IAF-II Payment Issue (for CSAB-Special only): August 13, 2025, at 5 PM. Display of DASA & CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result: August 14, 2025 at 5 PM.

Notably, the third round allotment results for DASA & CSAB-Special will be released on August 19, 2025.

Candidates will need to physically report at allotted institutes and make the balance fee payment tentatively by August 20 to August 23, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSAB.