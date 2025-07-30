DDU 2025 seat allotment result for UG, PG courses out at ddugu.ac.in, direct link to check here

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has released DDU 2025 seat allotment result for UG, PG courses. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of DDU at ddugu.ac.in. DDU 2025 seat allotment result for UG, PG courses out, direct link here

The official website reads, "Seat allotment results for all UG/PG programmes have been declared, except for BA (Hons), B.Sc. (Maths/Bio) Hons, B.Tech, M.Sc. Agriculture, LLM, and M.Ed."

DDU 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates will require DDURN / Form Number and Captcha code.

1. Visit the official website of DDU at ddugu.ac.in.

2. Click on UG admission link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on DDU 2025 seat allotment result link.

4. A new page will again open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

6. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DDU.