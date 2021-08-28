DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: Registration date extended for Diploma courses

Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has extended the registration last date for DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021. The registration date for Diploma courses has been extended till September 3, 2021 for both SSC and HSC. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The document verification and confirmation of application form for admission will also be done till September 3, 2021. The first provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website will be available on September 5, 2021. The display of final merit list will be on September 8 for HSC Diploma and September 9 for SSC Diploma.

Direct link to apply

Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant shared the information on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The application deadline for admission process for first year Diploma Engineering (post-X) and first year Pharmacology (post-XII) courses is being extended and the revised deadline is 03 September 2021.”

प्रथम वर्ष पदविका अभियांत्रिकी ( दहावी नंतरच्या ) तसेच प्रथम वर्ष औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र ( बारावी नंतरच्या ) अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेश प्रक्रियेसाठी अर्ज भरण्याच्या दिनांकास मुदतवाढ देण्यात येत असून सुधारित अंतिम दिनांक ०३ सप्टेंबर २०२१ अशी आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 27, 2021

All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP, read the official website.