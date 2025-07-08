Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025. Candidates who want to check the final merit list can find the link through the official website of DTE Maharashtra at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 out at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, check here

The merit is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate at qualifying examination and in case of tie as specified in Information Brochure.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025: How to check

All the candidates who have registered for the admission round need to follow these steps.

1. Check the Final Merit Status through candidate's Login & Verify the correctness of the Final Merit Number .

2. Candidate shall ensure that the information shown on the Final Merit details of his/her claims related with Name, Qualifying Marks, category, gender, reservation, special reservation made by himself/herself in the applications form are correct.

3. In later stage, if it is found that the seat allotted to the candidate is based on the false claims made in the application by the candidate, then such allotment/admission in the allotted institute shall be cancelled automatically.

4. The merit list gives the relative position of the candidate and it does not guarantee admission to any course/institute.

5.In order to participate in the CAP (subject to fulfillment of the eligibility requirements of the respective CAP round), it is mandatory to fill out and confirm the Online Option Form through Candidates Login for the respective CAP Round. Check the Schedule of Activities on the website.

The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 1 can be done from July 8 to July 10, 2025. The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 is July 12, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DTE Maharashtra.