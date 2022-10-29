Home / Education / Admissions / DU Admission 2022: CSAS round 2 seat allocation list releasing tomorrow

DU Admission 2022: CSAS round 2 seat allocation list releasing tomorrow

Published on Oct 29, 2022 04:31 PM IST

DU UG Round 2 seat allocation list to be out tomorrow, October 30, 2022.

DU Admission 2022: CSAS round 2 seat allocation list releasing tomorrow(Amal KS/HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Delhi will release the round 2 seat allocation list tomorrow, October 30. The round 2 seat allotment list will be available tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates have from October 31 at 10 a.m. to November 1 till 4: 59 pm to accept the seat that has been offered to them. From October 31 to November 2, colleges will verify the applications submitted online. The online admission fee must be paid by November 3, 4:59 PM.

The third round of Delhi University undergraduate admissions will begin on November 4.

Delhi university admission 2022: How to check 2nd allocation list

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in/du.ac.in

On the home page, check the link for the 1st cut-of list.

Check and save for future reference.

There are 70,000 seats on offer across 79 undergraduate programmes and 67 colleges, departments, and centres.

