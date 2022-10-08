DU admission 2022: University releases data of registered UG candidates

DU Admission 2022: University of Delhi has started a new window on its undergraduate admission portal – admission.uod.ac.in – that shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. This data, the university says, is being updated every 2 hour so that candidates can get real-time information regarding the number of applicants.

Registration and choice filling for DU UG admission 2022 will close on October 10.

Check number of registered candidates for DU UG admission

The university has said it is in the best interest of them to fill maximum courses and courses+college combinations.

“It has also been observed that a few candidates are not adequately optimising the provisions of available preferences offered to them by the University. While providing their preferences, the candidates are opting for far less number of choices despite being eligible for many such choices. For example, if a candidate has been provided with 1469 Program plus College preferences by the University, he/she must select all the combinations to benefit maximally from the allocation rounds,” reads a notification.

“Candidates are advised to select maximum number of Program plus College combinations to facilitate their probability of getting allocations as per the CSAS rules. It must be noted that the Phase I and Phase II of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidate on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 04:59 p.m,” it further reads.

DU UG admission process includes three stages – registration on CSAS portal, choice filling and seat allocation cum admission.