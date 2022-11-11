Home / Education / Admissions / DU Admissions 2022: Third allotment list releasing on November 13, details here

DU Admissions 2022: Third allotment list releasing on November 13, details here

Delhi University released the schedule for admissions under the third round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Delhi University on November 11 has released the schedule for admissions under the third round of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to the official notification, University will commence the third round of CSAS from 5 pm, November 13.

Candidates will be able to accept the allotted seats from November 14 to November 15. The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from November 14 till 4:59 pm of November 16.

The application/registration window for spot allocation will be open from November 21 to November 22, and the list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS will be released on November 20 at 5 p.m. Candidates will have till November 24 and November 25 to accept the allotted course and college once the initial slot allocation list is made public at 5 pm on November 23.

The last date for the payment of admission fee by the candidates is November 27.

