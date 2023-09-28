News / Education / Admissions / DU Law Admission 2023: Registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins at law.uod.ac.in, link here

DU Law Admission 2023: Registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins at law.uod.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2023 06:42 PM IST

DU Law Admission 2023 registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins at law.uod.ac.in. Direct link given below.

University of Delhi has started the registration process for DU Law Admission 2023. The registration process begins for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B courses. Candidates who have appeared for CLAT 2023 can apply online through the official site of Delhi University at law.uod.ac.in.

DU Law Admission 2023: Registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins, link here
DU Law Admission 2023: Registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins, link here

The minimum eligibility criteria includes that a candidate must have passed Class XII (10+2 system) or its equivalent from a single recognized board. A candidate must have secured 45% or more marks in aggregate for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for SC/ ST/ PwBD category and for applying to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in CLAT-2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.

Direct link to apply for DU Law Admission 2023

DU Law Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DU Law at law.uod.ac.in.
  • Register yourself first and then login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is 1500/- for UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category and 1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out