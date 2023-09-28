DU Law Admission 2023: Registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins at law.uod.ac.in, link here
DU Law Admission 2023 registration for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B begins at law.uod.ac.in. Direct link given below.
University of Delhi has started the registration process for DU Law Admission 2023. The registration process begins for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B courses. Candidates who have appeared for CLAT 2023 can apply online through the official site of Delhi University at law.uod.ac.in.
The minimum eligibility criteria includes that a candidate must have passed Class XII (10+2 system) or its equivalent from a single recognized board. A candidate must have secured 45% or more marks in aggregate for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for SC/ ST/ PwBD category and for applying to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in CLAT-2023.
Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.
Direct link to apply for DU Law Admission 2023
DU Law Admission 2023: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of DU Law at law.uod.ac.in.
- Register yourself first and then login to the account.
- Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.
- Once done, click on submit.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The registration fees is ₹1500/- for UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Du Admission
- Du Admissions