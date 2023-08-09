DU PG Admissions 2023: CSAS PG registration ends tomorrow at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi will close the registration process for DU PG Admissions 2023 on August 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the post graduate courses can do it through the official site of Delhi University PG at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. DU PG Admissions 2023: CSAS PG registration ends tomorrow

As per the schedule, the first allocation list will be released on August 17, 2023 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 17 to August 20, 2023. The department/ college/ centre to verify and approve the online applications from August 17 to August 21, 2023. The last date for payment of fees by candidates is till August 22, 2023.

DU PG Admissions 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Admission at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Click on new registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.