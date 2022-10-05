Home / Education / Admissions / DU SOL admission 2022: Registration begins on sol.du.ac.in, direct link

DU SOL admission 2022: Registration begins on sol.du.ac.in, direct link

Published on Oct 05, 2022 02:50 PM IST

DU SOL Admission 2022: Candidates can submit applications on sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

DU SOL Admission 2022: School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi, has started the registration process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can submit applications on sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in.

DU SOL has invited applications for 10 courses: BA (programme), BA (hons) English, BA (hons) Political Science, BCom (hons), BCom, BA (hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).

Registration for MBA course offered by the School of Open Leaning will begin on October 7.
Unlike admission to regular courses offered by DU colleges, SOL courses do not require CUET marks. DU SOL admission 2022 for UG courses will be based on Class 12 results.

“No CUET Score is required, The admissions will be completed on the basis of marks secured in class XII,” an official statement reads.

There is no seat limit in any UG course offered by the School of Open Learning. Admission is open to candidates from all over India.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
