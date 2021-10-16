Home / Education / Admissions / DU third cut-off list for UG admissions to be released today at du.ac.in portal
admissions

DU third cut-off list for UG admissions to be released today at du.ac.in portal

  • DU will release third cut-off list for admission to undergraduate seats in its affiliated colleges. The list will be available on du.ac.in.
DU third cut-off list for UG admissions to be released today at du.ac.in portal (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
DU third cut-off list for UG admissions to be released today at du.ac.in portal (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University (DU) will release the third cut-off list today, October 16, for admission to remaining seats in undergraduate courses in affiliated colleges. The DU third cut-off list will be released on the official website of the university, du.ac.in.

DU third cut-off list official website

Over 48,000 students have secured their admission at Delhi University under the two cut-off lists, while the varsity has received more than 1.18 lakh applications till now, reported news agency PTI.

The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the two cut-offs, while 48,582 students have paid the fees, thereby filling up more than half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats. As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals, the report adds.

"The third cut-off list is likely to see a decline of up to one per cent for courses. We have already filled up the unreserved seats for B.Com(Honours) while OBC is almost filled up. There will be vacant seats in the reserved categories and there is likely to be a reduction of up to one per cent in the third list. A meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on the cut-offs," PTI reported, quoting Manish Kansal, admission convener at the college.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du cut off list delhi university admission delhi university + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out