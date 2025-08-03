DU UG admission 2025: Round 3 upgrade, preference reorder window closes today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi will close the window to upgrade and reorder preference of seats for the third round of undergraduate admissions today, August 3. The window will be available up to 4:59 pm on admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG admission 2025: Round 3 upgrade, preference reorder window closes today (Representative photo)

Also read: DU Admissions 2025: Freshers shop, top up their wardrobe from Delhi's Sarojini, CP to ace in campus fashion fundas

Upgraded allocations will be declared at 5 pm on August 5. After that, colleges will verify and approve the online applications. The deadline for fee payment is 4:59 pm on August 7.

The university will display vacant seats for mid-entry on August 8 (5 pm) and candidates can apply for admission under the scheme up to 4:59 pm on August 10.

CSAS round 3 seat allotment result for performance-based programmes (Music, BFA and PE, HE&S) and ward quota will be announced on August 13 (5 pm). For round-I of CW, ECA and Sports seats, seat allotment result will be announced on August 15 (5 pm).

Candidates need to accept the allotted seats by 4:59 pm on August 17.

The last date for fee payment is August 19 (4:59 pm).

DU UG admission 2025: About CSAS round 3

During the upgrade window, all admitted candidates of round 1 and round 2 will be able to opt for upgradation of their higher preferences. A candidate who opts for 'upgrade' can also reorder the programme + college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one.

Candidates will have to pay the differential fees after, if any, after allocation.

The allocations in the third round will be based on the data of the candidates shared by 5 pm on August 10.

DU UG admission 2025: About mid-entry

The mid-entry is for those who either did not apply for the first phase and/or could not complete the second phase and want to participate in the third round. They need to pay a non-refundable mid-entry fee of ₹1,000.

“Only the candidates who got rejected in ound-I or Round-II due to wrong subject mapping/non-fulfilment of Program-Specific eligibility/ Invalid documents will be able to correct their subject-mapping and edit their preferences through the provision of Mid Entry.”

“Candidates who were never offered any seat till Round-II will also be able to edit their preferences from 05:00 pm Friday, August 08, 2025 to 04:59 pm Sunday, August 10, 2025,” DU said.