DU UG admission special cut-off list today; over 60,000 seats already taken

For the remaining seats, which is around 10,000, the Delhi University (DU) will release a special cut-off list today, October 25. Out of the sanctioned seats for undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to the DU, a total of 60,155 seats have already been filled, officials have said.

Those candidates who had the required percentage of marks as per the previous cut-offs released by the University but could not take admission can take admission through the special cut-off list.

Eligible candidates can take admission under the special cut-off between October 26 and 27 and pay their fee by October 29. The fourth cut-off will be declared on October 30.

After the admission formalities against the special cut-off list are over, the option for the cancellation of admission is likely to open.

Admission to UG courses in DU is done through the cut-offs declared by the university. Though DU has around 70,000 sanctioned UG seats, its admission policy dictates that colleges must admit all students clearing the announced cut-offs, thereby increasing the total intake in many courses.