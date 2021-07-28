Home / Education / Admissions / DUET 2021: NTA begins registration process on du.ac.in, check how to apply here
DUET 2021: NTA begins registration process on du.ac.in, check how to apply here

DUET 2021 registration process begins on du.ac.in. Candidates can check how to apply for Ph.D and PG programmes below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 08:52 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for DUET 2021 on July 26, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Delhi University Entrance Test for Post Graduate, M.Phil/ Ph.D courses will have to apply online through the official site of Delhi University on uod.ac.in. The last date to apply online is till August 21, 2021.

As per the notice released by the Agency, the registration process for undergraduate courses will begin on August 2 and end on August 31, 2021. The DUET examination will be conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021. The detailed schedule mentioning dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed on NTA website later on.

Direct link to apply here

DUET 2021: How to apply

All the interested candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Delhi University.

• Press admission link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on PG programmes link or PH.D program link.

• Enter the registration details or login details.

• Fill in the application form and click on payment option.

• Once done, click on submit and your application will be submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

