Great Lakes, Chennai launches new Fellow Programme in Management course, details and application link here

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai has launched the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) course that is designed to equip aspiring scholars with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in academia and research. Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai has launched the the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) that seeks to help aspiring scholars succeed in the field of research.

According to a press release issued by the Institute, the FPM was officially launched by renowned economist Dr C Rangarajan, who is also the 19th RBI Governor, along with Prof. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean and Principal of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

Under the FPM, students will be offered a unique learning experience through guidance by world-class faculty at Great Lakes and further mentorship by leading international faculty from the US and Europe.

Additionally, students will also gain in-depth knowledge of core disciplines like economics, psychology, and statistics while mastering cutting-edge research methods such as experimental design, machine learning, and econometric modelling, said the press release.

Dr. Rangarajan, who attended the event as the chief guest, emphasized that research is as important as the dissemination of knowledge. He said, “An institution is justified by not only what is conveyed through existing stock of knowledge but also how it creates and grows new knowledge. I am happy Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai has taken a bold stride towards this goal.”

Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean and Principal, of Great Lakes Institute of Management, while stressing the need to put India on the global research map, said that the FPM will draw upon a network of highly accomplished scholars globally which will lead to highly impactful research.

Prof. Vidya Mahambare, Union Bank Chair Professor of Economics and Director- Research at Great Lakes who helms FPM, said that “the program is designed to empower aspiring researchers with a comprehensive curriculum and world-class mentorship.”

As informed by Prof Mahambare, the program offers a 100% tuition fee waiver and an additional stipend to fund research activities and the living costs of aspiring scholars.

The two phases of the FPM course:

Phase 1 spans for 1 to 2 years which lays the groundwork for a robust research portfolio. Students engage in an immersive curriculum covering various management domains, culminating in the creation and presentation of two research papers, each subject to evaluation by the entire faculty.

Phase 2 spans 3 to 5 years following the defending of the second-year paper, wherein students begin their doctoral dissertation journey. They work closely with faculty advisors and a dedicated committee to refine their research topic, craft a formal proposal, and defend their dissertation, culminating in the award of the FPM degree.

Highlighting the eligibility, Gautam Lakhamraju, COO and Admissions Director at Great Lakes, said that 5-6 scholars with demonstrated potential for research will be selected for the Doctoral Program in the first year. The candidates will be chosen based on a rigorous selection process based on competitive test scores as well as academic and professional track records.

As per the release, students will be accepted through a thorough admission process which includes competitive exams such as JRF(NET)/CAT/XAT/GMAT/GRE along with a comprehensive profile-based evaluation.

What the FPM course offers:

World-class faculty and renowned scholars with extensive research experience and publications in prestigious academic journals.

Students can learn from co-advisors and mentors from across the globe, and receive guidance and expertise from leading international faculty.

Enabling students to master research methods such as experimental design, machine learning, and econometric modelling. They also gain the skills and knowledge to publish their research in esteemed academic journals.

Students to also receive comprehensive training in effective teaching methods, including the case method, thereby preparing them for successful academic careers.

A stipend of Rs. 50,000 will be given to students for the first two years, which will increase in the consecutive years of the course.

(To apply, visit the official website through this direct link )