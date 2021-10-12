ICMAI CMA foundation exam registration begins at icmai.in, exam on January 2

Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has begun the registration process for the ICMAI CMA foundation examination. Candidates can apply online through the official website of ICMA at icmai.in till November 2. The CMA Foundation December Circle examination will be held on January 2, 2022. The Institute has decided to conduct the December 2021 Foundation Examination through online mode. Candidates can appear for the examination from their home using the mobile/laptop/desktop/tab.

CMA foundation exam application fee: Inland candidates have to pay ₹1200 as a foundation course examination fee. For overseas candidates, the examination fee is US $60.

The ICMAI CMS examination will be held in 4 shifts on the same date. Each paper will carry 100 marks and 50 Multiple Choice Questions (Each Question will carry 2 Marks).

ICMAI CMS Foundation exam: How to apply

Visit the official website of ICMA at icmai.in

Log in and key in your credentials

Fill the CMA Foundation exam application form

Pay the application fee

Download the payment receipt for future reference

NOTE: Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Institute for further updates related to the foundation Examination of December 2021 and in case of any query or clarification can e-mail us at exam.helpdesk@icmai.in